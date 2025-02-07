ZelooperZ & Real Bad Man Take You On A Harrowing But Heavenly Trip With "Dear Psilocybin"

RBM pushed ZelooperZ to different boundaries and it paid off.

However, that's all thrown out the window on Dear Psilocybin. It's dark, melodic, at times cinematic, as well as otherworldly. ZelooperZ described his performances on this record as him "rapping in psychosis." Adding more to the lore, the Detroit native explains that this was put together just before he went sober. You can definitely hear that on the album, as he delivers some zoned-out and subdued flows as RBM's ethereal melodies help carry him along. Leading up to the release of this record, the first-time duo shared two singles in a week-long span. "Sweet Celine" was the first to arrive on January 29. Then, on February 5, Ze' and Real Bad Man would share "In The Wind" featuring a verse from The Alchemist .

"I definitely haven’t made anything like this before, it’s a very subtle version of my music as far as tone." ZelooperZ shared that thought with Real Bad Man in a recent conversation ahead of their first collaborative album, Dear Psilocybin. The Los Angeles producer (real name Adam Jay Weissman) and designer had similar feelings about this tape. "It’s trippy and it’s a little different – but the main goal was for it to be authentic to Z and his process." If you got a taste of their lead single for this 13-song effort "Sweet Celine," you would definitely agree. Normally, ZelooperZ is rapping with unbridled energy over wacky beats and Real Bad Man is delivering laid-back boom-bap.

