Zelooperz & Real Bad Man Announce Their Joint Album With Trippy Lead Single "Sweet Celine"

Zelooperz continues to show why he's always willing to try anything.

Well, thankfully, alongside this album announcement we are receiving "Sweet Celine," the lead single, and it was the perfect choice to share it. This sounds like something neither artist would ever tackle, but they make it work and then some. The drum-less and guitar and piano-heavy instrumental is equal parts unsettling but peaceful at the same time. It helps transport you to the druggy world that Zelooperz and Bad Man have created. Speaking of Z, he delivers very sleepy and nonchalant vocals to match up with the instrumental. Everything works in harmony, and we are thrilled for this exploratory listening experience even more so than before.

Get ready to make room for another album to check out next Friday because Zelooperz and Real Bad Man are delivering. The Detroit rapper and the Los Angeles-based producer are joining forces for a collaborative tape called Dear Psilocybin, which will be available on Friday, February 7. You can find all the details about the tracklist below, but there will be 13 cuts with features from The Alchemist , MAVI, and Boldy James . Additionally, it's going to be out via Real Bad Man's self-owned label of the same name per Stereogum. With a title such as Dear Psilocybin (a hallucinogenic chemical) it sounds like it will be a very wavy and atmospheric tape.

