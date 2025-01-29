Young Dolph Murder Suspect Let Go After Clerical Error Leads To His Arrest

Young Dolph's murder case suffered a strange hitch, earlier this week, after Shundale Barnett was arrested and charged with those two crimes in connection to the rapper's 2021 killing. Barnett is the cousin of Justin Johnson, who was already found guilty of the killing, last year. Justin is currently serving life in prison for the crime. The Shelby County District Attorney’s office put out a statement on Tuesday, clarifying that U.S. Marshals previously considered a warrant for Shundale's arrest, but the DA’s Office decided against it. Somewhere along the line, there was a miscommunication.

“During the investigation of Justin Johnson, Shundale Barnett was found with [Justin] Johnson at the time of his arrest in Indiana,” the statement explained. “Based on this and other facts, a task force officer with the U.S. Marshals determined there was probable cause to charge Barnett with Accessory After the Fact, and an arrest warrant was issued as part of standard procedure."

The statement further added: “As the investigation progressed, the DA’s Office determined that Barnett was not involved in the case and chose not to pursue charges, indicating the charge would be withdrawn. However, a delay in recalling the warrant left it active in the system. This clerical issue has now been resolved, and the charges against Barnett have been officially dismissed.”