Young Dolph Artist Kenny Muney Puts Ralo & DJ Akademiks On Blast For Seeking "Click Bait" Amid Murder Trial

Muney feels that both need to let Dolph rest.

Young Dolph's murder trial has been seeing some positive results as Justin Johnson was just sentenced to life in prison. In that same breath, this has still been a struggle for the late rapper's loved ones. They have spoken out numerous times about the case and how "unfair" the justice system has been in their eyes. There is still work to be done, though. Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Govan are still awaiting their fate. Because of all of this pain surrounding it, PRE signee Kenny Muney has had it with people speaking on the situation insensitively.

In fact, he's even calling out some by name, namely DJ Akademiks and PRE affiliate, Ralo. He feels that they have been seeking "click bait". It seems that he's got an issue with them incorporating the beef between Yo Gotti and Dolph amid the trial. Muney shared the heated and passionate message to his IG Story, which Akademiks actually reposted. "Quit speaking on situations wit them folks on the other side cause it ain't a game!!", he declared.

Kenny Muney Writes A Passionate Message To DJ Akademiks & Ralo

"If anybody know @youngdolph he don't give a damn what nobody else f*ckin wit who let my n*gga rest!! If you love Dolph love him hold his legacy but quit speaking on street s*** unless u on dirt cause we the ones that gotta face it later", Muney concluded. That last section about "street s***" seems to be a direct shot at Ralo for calling out Boosie Badazz for linking and embracing with Yo Gotti. It seems that Kenny Muney is really trying to separate Ralo from the PRE team, with perhaps some of that having to do with him being in Atlanta mostly.