Ralo & Kenny Muney Bury The Hatchet After Explosive Young Dolph Argument

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci Mane
ATLANTA,GA-MARCH 6: Gucci Mane and Ralo attend Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci Mane at Josephine Lounge on March 6, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
This is "grown man business."

For those unaware, the late Young Dolph's artist Kenny Muney recently called out Ralo and DJ Akademiks for "clout chasing" his passing, as the former recently criticized Boosie Badazz for linking up with Yo Gotti. "All that playing click bait or whatever yall call that S**t in the name of my n***a it only last so long!!" Muney wrote on his Instagram Story. "it's real [blood drop emoji] sweat n tears behind [dolphin emoji] yall want whatever it is yall want but yall ain't tryna get no straightening bout my n***a quit speaking on situations wit them folks on the other side cause it ain't a game!! if anybody know @youngdolph he don't give a damn what nobody else doing or who f***in wit who let my n***a rest!!

"If you love Dolph love him hold his legacy but quit speaking on beef quit speaking on street $**t unless u on dirt cause we the ones gotta face it later," Kenny Muney continued. "@ralofamgoon @akademiks I lost plenty respect for y'all 2 i know a play when i see one!!" In a response video, Ralo asked what he gained from celebrating, defending, and paying tribute to Young Dolph, questioning the "clout chaser" moniker. But now, the two have buried the hatchet and squashed their beef.

Ralo & Kenny Muney Make Peace

"My brother @kennymuney told me how he felt and he was right, what's understood ain't gotta be explained we following each other back bih!! #PREFAMGOON BUSINESS," Ralo wrote on his Instagram Story. He added this message to a repost of an old picture he has with Kenny Muney and Big Moochie Grape. "That's grown man business when u can admit u wrong i kno yo love for Dolph pure just remember the part we talked about," Kenny wrote in his repost of Ralo's message via his own IG Story post.

What's more is that Ralo also responded to DJ Akademiks' coverage on the matter, thanking the media personality for updating fans with this positivity. "Thanks for posting this positivity, you know they only want you to promote division between us… I appreciate that #PREFAMGOON BUSINESS #LONGLIVEDOLPH [three dolphin emojis]."

