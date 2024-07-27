Ralo Celebrates Young Dolph’s 39th Birthday With Moving Tribute

Ralo wants fans posting dolphin emojis under all his posts today.

Ralo shared a series of videos of himself celebrating what would've been Young Dolph's 39th birthday on his Instagram Story, Friday night, followed by a tribute post the next day. In doing so, he reflected on the tragic death of the rapper and ensured his family had a blast at the event.

"It’s a real n***a birthday and yawl know he living through us we need 1000 dolphins [dolphin emojis] under every post today," he wrote. "We won’t ever let you die #EVER we had a ball for you last night. Yo momma enjoyed herself, the bros gave each other nothing but love. Daddy Yo the realest. Key Glock you know how coming about you boy. @qcmceo_p They won’t ever turn me against you. 'YOUNG DOLPH REST IN PEACE YOU KNOW I SCREAM THAT SH*T EVERY WEEK, DO THIS SH*T TO I D.I.E. IMA REPERSENT THAT P.R.E.'"

Young Dolph Performs In College Park, Georgia

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Rapper Young Dolph performs on stage during the Parking Lot Concert series at Gateway Center Arena on August 23, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Fans in the comments section shared love for the late rapper as well with plenty leaving behind countless dolphin emojis. "This what i like to see !!! Real n****s big sharks not them little yes boys ..," one user commented on the post. Another wrote: "Da big street legend rap legend [goat emoji] happy PRE day. Happy Birthday." Check out the full posts below.

Ralo Pays Tribute To Young Dolph