Ralo Celebrates Young Dolph’s 39th Birthday With Moving Tribute

Ralo shared a series of videos of himself celebrating what would've been Young Dolph's 39th birthday on his Instagram Story, Friday night, followed by a tribute post the next day. In doing so, he reflected on the tragic death of the rapper and ensured his family had a blast at the event.
"It’s a real n***a birthday and yawl know he living through us we need 1000 dolphins [dolphin emojis] under every post today," he wrote. "We won’t ever let you die #EVER we had a ball for you last night. Yo momma enjoyed herself, the bros gave each other nothing but love. Daddy Yo the realest. Key Glock you know how coming about you boy. @qcmceo_p They won’t ever turn me against you. 'YOUNG DOLPH REST IN PEACE YOU KNOW I SCREAM THAT SH*T EVERY WEEK, DO THIS SH*T TO I D.I.E. IMA REPERSENT THAT P.R.E.'"
Young Dolph Performs In College Park, Georgia
Fans in the comments section shared love for the late rapper as well with plenty leaving behind countless dolphin emojis. "This what i like to see !!! Real n****s big sharks not them little yes boys ..," one user commented on the post. Another wrote: "Da big street legend rap legend [goat emoji] happy PRE day. Happy Birthday." Check out the full posts below.
Ralo Pays Tribute To Young Dolph
It's not the first time Ralo has paid tribute to Dolph on Instagram either. Back in November, he wrote: "I'ma hold you down [no] matter what a mf say. I was your real friend and still is. I damn near cry every time I think about you…" Be on the lookout for further updates on Ralo on HotNewHipHop.
