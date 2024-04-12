Key Glock Has Fans Screaming "Let's Go" After Adding Young Dolph To Remix

"Ain’t gonna lie, Young Dolph was my motivation. That was my mental hype man. Even when myself didn’t see the s***, he seen it and put it in me." That was Key Glock with Billboard just a few months after the tragic passing of his cousin and mentor, Young Dolph. It has been nearly three years since we lost a pioneer of Southern hip-hop, but his student has been doing more than a fine job propelling the sound forward.

One of the ways he has been able to do that is through his viral banger "Let's Go." A part of his Glockoma 2 (Deluxe) tape, it's catchiness and dark tone made it an almost instant hit. Since its release last June, the song has raked in over 71 million streams on Spotify, has received a kick-a** music video, and a dance rework with Alok. A great track on its own, Glock wanted to bring another version out, with this Young Dolph remix being the most special of them all.

Listen To "Let's Go Remix" By Key Glock & Young Dolph

On top of getting a new unreleased verse from the legend, Glock also went ahead and recorded a new verse as well. "My lil' b**** Tinkerbell 'cause I'm fly as Peter Pan (Let's go) / Yeah (Yeah), yeah (Yeah), let's go, get some money, f*** that plan (B****, f*** that plan) / Hopped up out that Cyber truck, my wrist cost a Lamb' (Yeah)." There is a strong possibility that this version with Dolph overtakes the original in popularity because fans are loving it already. "#LongLiveKingDolph 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬"

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Let's Go Remix" by Key Glock and Young Dolph? Is this the better alternate version of this hit song, why or why not? Who had the stronger verse here? Is Dolph one of the pillars of Memphis hip-hop? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Key Glock and Young Dolph. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gave that b**** the boot (Bye-bye)

Yeah, she blew my flute (Ha)

Untamed gorilla, b****, I was born in the zoo (Yeah, yeah)

"Dolph, why you so rude?" (Yeah)

Who the f*** is you, b****? I been this way since school (Yeah)

Spent a whole milli' on one set, it's ocean blue (Water)

