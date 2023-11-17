Key Glock Shares Statement On The Anniversary Of Young Dolph’s Death

Dolph was tragically murdered two years ago today.

BYLavender Alexandria
Key Glock Shares Statement On The Anniversary Of Young Dolph’s Death

As of today, it's been exactly two years since Young Dolph was murdered. While those responsible are still tied up in their trials, fans and friends are remembering the Memphis artist on the anniversary of his death. That includes his cousin key Glock who shared a statement to social media. "Don't call/text me asking how I feel. I'll never get over this sh*t, let me deal with it alone luv."

In the comments of a repost of his statement fans stand by his grief process and request to be left alone. "I don’t even have your number, but I’m still sending you well wishes," one of the top comments reads. That sentiment is largely shared throughout the comment section. "Dolph was such a stand up guy. I really don’t understand why anybody from his community would kill him after all he did for Memphis," and "they really killed dolph like that’s still unreal to me," two other top comments read. Check out his full post and the fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Gucci Mane Gives Fans One More Single Before Album With “Glizock & Wizop” Featuring Key Glock

Key Glock Doesn't Want To Talk To Anyone About Young Dolph

Last month, Key Glock announced his new project Glocktober. He released a new album earlier this year back in February called Glockoma 2. He followed it up a few months later with a deluxe edition that brought even more fans into his signature southern rap style. The first single from Glocktober dropped a little over a month ago with "No Hook 2." The hard-hitting track also clicked with fans for the tune of more than 4 million streams on Spotify since it was released.

Key Glock followed it up with even more new singles leading up to the album throughout October. The second single "Murder & Millions" dropped just a week after the first and yet another single called "One Me" a week after that. What do you think of Key Glock's statement on the anniversary of Young Dolph's murder? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Key Glock Spits A Fire Freestyle On Bad Bunny’s “MONACO”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.