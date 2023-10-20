Key Glock Drops Off “Murder & Millions”

Memphis rapper Key Glock is buzzing right now. It seems that another new project in the Glockoma series is close to dropping. We already got Glockoma 2 earlier this year in February. Glock has not confirmed an official release date just yet, but it has to be fairly soon.

He began teasing fans a few days ago on his Instagram. Glock posted a picture of the album cover with a caption. It read, "G L O C K T O B E R 🎃 Stay tuned… 👀🫣🧡🔥🔥🔥" With the name, color scheme, and the emojis used, one can assume we will have the next project on or by Halloween.

Listen To "Murder & Millions" From Key Glock

Key got the fans even more ready with the release of the lead single just last week. It was a sequel to "No Hook," simply titled "No Hook 2." Now, we have another track, "Murders & Millions." He raps over a sinister beat with a soulful sample flip. The kick drums and 808s are extremely crisp, just as you would expect from Mr. Glock.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from Key Glock, "Murder & Millions?" Is this the better of the two tracks leading up to the release of Glocktober? Will this album be Key Glock's best yet? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Key Glock, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, these b****-a** n****s don't want none, Lord know this s**t'll get tragic

I turned nothing to sum' I'm happy, I'll take off my head and then pull out a rabbit (Yeah)

All this pain got me fallin' in love with drugs

I grew up 'round hustlers, some dope fiends and some thugs

They say it will kill you if you loved it too much

It's cutthroat La Familia, and we represent, what?

