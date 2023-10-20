Jeannie Mai Wants To “Find Her Voice” While Reckoning With Jeezy Divorce

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce is one of pop culture's biggest stories right now, and it was before they even said anything about it. In the weeks since that news broke, the two have spoken, albeit briefly in the rapper's case, about their split after two years of marriage. Moreover, the television personality has been much more vocal about her feelings and thought process throughout all this. For example, she recently stopped by The Talk on Friday (October 20) to discuss what's going through her head these days and what her next steps are. Furthermore, the former The Real co-host expressed wishes to define herself more individually in the aftermath of this breakup.

"We know it’s a difficult time for you right now…the weight of divorce is heavy, how are you doing right now?" asked the program's co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. "You know, I’m focused on healing," Jeannie Mai responded concerning her divorce from Jeezy. "I had to really turn off all my digital devices over the past few weeks to just really get that silence, so I could just feel my feelings, you know. I have learned I have to be mine before I am anyone else’s. So I’m really working on finding my voice."

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai In 2022

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On the other hand, this is what Jeezy had to say about this difficult time. ""The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively. [It] comes with a heavy heart," he remarked to TMZ. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains. The time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship. I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves."

