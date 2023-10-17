Jeannie Mai Removes Last Name Jenkins From IG Amid Jeezy Divorce

Jeannie Mai has removed her last name, Jenkins, from her Instagram account amid her ongoing divorce from Jeezy. The rapper filed for separation in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, Georgia, last month, after two years of marriage. A source for Entertainment Tonight claimed that the move came as a surprise for Mai, who had celebrated the release of Jeezy's memoir, Adversity For Sale, just days beforehand.

When The Jasmine Brand noted the Instagram switch, fans had mixed responses to the move. One fan commented: "I’m Supporting Jeezy like they did Tia Mowry." Another user wrote: "Yes Jeani he humiliated you, he is not husband material. Husbands should treat their wives with utmost respect. He will do it again and again if given the chance."

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy In New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy are seen arriving to the Pamella Roland fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios on February 07, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Mai recently addressed how she's handling the divorce during an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the launch of her new game show, Raid the Cage. "I'm taking it day by day and thankfully being able to have a show like this and be able to do something that you enjoy doing takes your mind off things," Mai told the outlet. "I'm just focusing on Monaco and focusing on things that I'm passionate about. When you're surrounded by people, you just get to laugh and look at things that you enjoy doing in life."

Jeannie Mai Updates IG Name

In filing for divorce, Jeezy claimed that his marriage to Mai was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy has yet to speak on the separation officially, however, he did share a cryptic post after news broke of his filing. "Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me," he wrote on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jeezy and Mai's split on HotNewHipHop.

