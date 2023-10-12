Jeannie Mai Taking Social Media Break As Jeezy Divorce Develops

News of Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce was a shock to many online, and has been a whirlwind to follow. Moreover, amid a lot of reported updates, reactions, and the like, there's been little to say of either party's individual remarks on it. However, we now know that Mai, at least, apparently stayed off the Internet for a while to focus on herself and get away from the noise. Recently, on Wednesday (October 11), the former The Real co-host took to Instagram to shed light on her silence, which was her first post since their split made its way to media headlines. In her post, a hand-written note read "Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal," and captioned it with a black heart emoji.

Furthermore, Jeannie Mai's break from online apps is incredibly understandable, considering all the gossip circulating around their split. A lot of speculation and "close source reports" tainted the news, and that's not even considering how much people are weighing in on it in their own personal lives. In addition, it's never easy to face a bunch of scrutiny from people online who don't know either your or your partner in this case. All in all, hopefully this was a beneficial choice for her.

Jeannie Mai At A Hollywood Reporter Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 31: Jeannie Mai Jenkins attends The Hollywood Reporter 2nd Annual "Raising Our Voices" event at Audrey Irmas Pavilion on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, many fans are looking elsewhere to find any hints at what happened between the two. For example, Jeannie Mai previously spoke on her temper affecting their bond on the Lovers & Friends podcast, and the Internet unearthed these remarks. "I have a really hot temper," the 44-year-old remarked.

"Not a lot of people know this; it’s just something in my family. But I didn’t notice it in myself until I was with Jeezy. It has to do with the type of relationship you have and the type of respect you have for that person to mirror things back to you.

"Here’s a person who is my equal," she went on. "When I would spew some of my old habits, he was like, ‘Uh-uh, like, that’s not flying here.’ Also, it would trigger him to come back at me with things where I was like, ‘Who the f**k do you think you are?’ But I was triggering him, so through work, we learned that we both have certain habits." For more news and updates on Jeannie Mai and Jeezy, check back in with HNHH.

