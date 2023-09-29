Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Current Living Arrangement Revealed

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are headed toward divorce, although many of you know that already. When Jeezy filed for divorce a couple of weeks ago, fans were stunned. Overall, the couple seemed to be doing great, especially when you consider how they just had a child. However, it appears as though things were not going as well as advertised. Of course, with the divorce filing came a whole bunch of rumors about what happened and why things ended the way they did.

Throughout these past couple of weeks, we have gotten numerous reports detailing how Jeezy was unhappy with how Jeannie Mai moved family members into their home. Moreover, it was revealed that the two had different values as it pertains to family, which made them drift apart. Despite all of this, Mai is reportedly looking to fight for the marriage. Meanwhile, at a recent event, Jeezy still had his wedding ring on.

The Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Saga Continues

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: (L-R) Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy attend Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gold House)

According to TMZ, some new details are now circulating about their divorce. As it turns out, their living situation is a bit messy. Due to a myriad of factors, they are still living together. Sources are saying that they both want to prioritize their daughter. However, as far as Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's interactions around the home, they have remained fairly minimal. Needless to say, it is an awkward situation that could take a while to resolve.

It remains to be seen whether or not the two will ever be able to reconcile and get back together. For now, however, things will continue to play out on the divorce front. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

