Jeezy Has Fans Speculating After Rocking Wedding Ring In New Instagram Post

If you have been tapped into the world of celebrity culture and gossip, then you have probably heard about Jeezy and Jeannie Mai. The two are reportedly heading towards a split as the former filed for divorce last week. Subsequently, there has been all sorts of chatter as to why they are breaking up, in the first place. Overall, it seems like lifestyle differences have gotten in the way of their union. Moreover, there are some who are going on the offensive, claiming that Jeannie Mai was a bad partner, despite not having evidence to suggest this.

Since the reports of their divorce, it has been stated that Jeannie Mai is fighting hard for their marriage. In fact, it seems like she may have felt that this was a huge surprise. However, she wants to stay with Jeezy, and seems ready to do everything it takes to get him back. As for the rapper, well, there may be some hope yet for his relationship. While promoting his book, it appeared as though he was wearing his wedding ring. Moreover, he wasn't hiding this, because he posted a picture to Instagram.

Jeezy On The Gram

Fans immediately took to the comments section of the post to discuss whether or not he is still with Mai. Additionally, some believe this is a sign that he is also going to fight for his relationship. At the end of the day, it would be difficult to cut off a relationship that involves a marriage and a child. It is rare to see people fight for their relationships these days, however, Jeezy certainly has his fans hopeful for some sort of reconciliation.

This is still a developing story, and no one knows for sure what is going on. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

