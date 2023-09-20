Jeannie Mai Discusses Her Temper In Resurfaced Clip Following Jeezy Divorce

Jeannie Mai admitted that she has a "really hot temper" with Jeezy during an interview on the Lovers and Friends Podcast, which is resurfacing online amid the rapper's filing for divorce. Jeezy is seeking joint custody of their daughter in the separation.

During the Lovers and Friends clip, Mai explains: “I have a really hot temper. Not a lot of people know this; it’s just something in my family…but I didn’t notice it in myself until I was with Jeezy.” She was previously married to Freddy Harteis for 10 years. From there, she explained how her temper affected the relationship: “It has to do with the type of relationship you have and the type of respect you have for that person to mirror things back to you.”

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy arrive to the Pamella Roland fashion show during N.Y. Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Mai continued: “Here’s a person who is my equal, and when I would spew some of my hold habits and he was like, ‘Uh uh, like, that’s not flying here’ and also it would trigger him to come back at me with things where I was like, ‘Who the f—k do you think you are?’ But I was triggering him, so through work, we learned that we both have certain habits.” Check out the full clip below.

Jeannie Mai Discusses Her Temper

Jeezy filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court, last Thursday. The two already have a prenuptial agreement in place. They married back in March of 2021 and welcomed their first daughter, last year. Amid reports of his divorce from Mai, Jeezy shared a series of photos on Instagram with a caption that many viewers interpreted as a dig at his soon-to-be ex-wife. "Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me," Jeezy captioned the post. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mai and Jeezy's split on HotNewHipHop.

