Funky Dineva Shares Theories About Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Divorce

Funky Dineva claims to know several of the leading factors in Jeezy's decision to divorce Jeannie Mai. In a video shared to Instagram, this week, Dineva reported that distance between the two, a lack of privacy on social media, and several more issues contributed to the split.

"I had to call up to Altanta, baby, and find out what all the hell was going on because I know people who are in their circle," Dineva began, before admitting that the reason for their breakup is "nothing salacious." They also cited multiple members of Mai's family staying at their house for an extended period of time as taking a toll on the relationship, among other topics.

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Attend A Wedding In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 10: In this image released on June 10, 2023, Jeannie Mai. Jenkins and Jeezy attend the wedding of Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes at St. Regis. Atlanta on June 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jeezy filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court, last Thursday, and is seeking joint custody of their daughter in the separation. The two already have a prenuptial agreement in place; however, Mai reportedly plans to contest it. Jeezy has asked the court honor to the terms of his agreement. They signed the contract before their marriage in 2021. “The parties entered into Prenuptial Agreement dated March 26, 2021, that was duly signed and executed by both Petitioner and Respondent […] and resolves all financial issues incident to this divorce. The Prenuptial Agreement should be enforced and the terms set forth therein made the final Order of this Court,” court documents cited by HipHopDX read. Check out Funky Dineva's comments on their divorce below.

Funky Dineva Discusses Jeezy & Jeannie Mai's Split

The next hearing in Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce will go down on October 19. Be on the lookout for future updates on the separation on HotNewHipHop.

