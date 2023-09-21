Jeannie Mai “Holding Out Hope” For Jeezy Reunion, Source Claims

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Jeezy has filed for a divorce from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai. Reportedly, the rapper is also seeking joint custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco. The pair also had a prenup in place and were already separated, according to reports. News of the duo's divorce came as somewhat of a shock to fans, who have seen the mother of one share loving posts about Jeezy on social media in recent weeks. With that being said, there's been a lot of speculation surrounding the catalyst for their split.

Some think that privacy concerns are to blame, while others suspect distance, differing approaches to parenting, and more. Neither of the two have spoken out themselves since the news broke, however, recent reports suggest that "family expectations" were the driving force behind the decision. "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," a source told Entertainment Tonight. Though it appears as though their divorce is amicable, new reports suggest that Mai isn't taking the breakup well.

Jeannie Mai Reportedly "Wants Her Family Unit Back"

(L-R) Executive producers Jay "JEEZY" Jenkins and Jeannie Mai Jenkins attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Surviving Sex Trafficking" at Landmark's Nuart Theatre on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

According to a source who spoke with Page Six, “She is devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce.” They add that the host “wants her family unit back,” and "deeply loves Jeezy" still. "She wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down,” the source describes.

“Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and work things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit.” What do you think of the recent reports about Jeannie Mai? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

