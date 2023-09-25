Joe Budden Reacts To Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Divorce: “I’m Not Surprised”

Joe Budden discussed Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s ongoing divorce during the latest episode of his podcast on Saturday. In doing so, he addressed Mai’s controversial resurfaced comments on refusing to date Black men. Budden says that news of the split “saddens” him, but he’s not surprised.

“Y’all do know that before she got married, there was that clip from her show saying she wouldn’t date a Black guy, right?” Joe Budden asked his co-hosts. “At home is where you’re going to be true to your beliefs, whatever they are. I don’t know what happened between them, but that comment, and him filing… I hope it would have worked. It saddens me that it didn’t work, because they were cute as a couple. But I’m not surprised.”

Read More: Jeezy Has Fans Speculating After Rocking Wedding Ring In New Instagram Post

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Jeannie Mai and Rapper Jeezy are seen arriving to the Rag & Bone fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

As for the full comments, Mai had been speaking about her relationship with her previous husband, Freddy Harteis, during an episode of The Real. “I loved Black guys, but for me, dark meat on the side, white [meat] keeps me mean and lean. I used to date Black men, I think they’re attractive. But what I decided to stick to is, because it just kept me happiest, was my man Freddy who happens to be white,” she said at the time. Jeezy filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on September 14. He noted the marriage as being “irretrievably broken.” He is seeking joint legal custody of his and Mai’s one-year-old child.

Joe Budden Discusses Jeezy's Divorce

Page Six reports that Mai is "devastated" by the situation. “[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down," a source told the outlet. News of the divorce comes after the release of Jeezy’s new memoir, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe. Be on the lookout for further updates on their relationship on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Relationship Timeline

[Via]