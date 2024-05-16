Key Glock Slides On New Single "F**k Around & Find Out"

Key Glock is an artist who delivers time and time again. Overall, one of the best projects of 2023 was Glockoma 2. It was an incredibly concise album that was filled with bangers. Glock has is someone with great wordplay and a flow that is hard not to be captivated by. Furthermore, he has a great ear for production that always seems to pay homage to his Memphis roots. At this stage in the game, Key Glock is someone who fans always expect quality from. Moreover, it's clear that he has no issue with frequent drops.

On Thursday, just moments ago, Key Glock decided to bless his fans with a new track called "F**k Around & Find Out." The song comes complete with a music video that can be viewed down below. This track comes complete with some menacing lyrics, hypnotic production, and some incredibly tight flows. Key Glock does a great job skating all over the beat. Perhaps the winter cabin setting of the music video put him in that mood. Regardless of what the case may be, this was yet another banger from the artist.

Key Glock Does It Again

Overall, it remains to be seen whether or not a full-length project or even an EP is on the horizon. No matter what, there is no doubt that his fans will be tuning in. Hopefully, we get even more new music sometime soon, and perhaps even an announcement. Until then, enjoy this new track hot off the presses.

