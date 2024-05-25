Memphis Producer Hitkidd Recruits Key Glock & Doe Boy For "NOTT"

Memphis, Tennessee is one of the hottest spots for hip-hop artists without question right now. Whether its rappers or producers, the pool of talent is large. Hitkidd is one of the cities fastest rising beatmakers right now and today he is working with Key Glock and Doe Boy on "NOTT." He is not a stranger to these two trap veterans, as Hitkidd had a hand in Glockoma 2 and OH REALLY. The last time we spoke about the 29-year-old was when he collaborated with host of his Memphis female contemporaries for Renegade. It was released in early December of last year and featured the likes of GloRilla, K Carbon, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and more.

For Key Glock, he is just continuing to stay on his hot streak of singles. Over the last couple of months, he has remained as consistent as anyone, with songs like "The Greatest," "F*** Around & Find Out," the mutliple "Let's Go" remixes, and more. For Doe Boy, he has also been on quite the heater himself. This effort follows up on "Shoulda Coulda Woulda," "HUH," and "Say It To My Face."

Listen To "NOTT" By Hitkidd, Key Glock, & Doe Boy

On "NOTT," the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" producer brings a slick and cavernous trap instrumental. Both Doe Boy and Glock coast over it well, with the former bringing an angry, mean-mugging flow. As you can expect, the song is all about being movers and shakers in the game while describing their competition as way below them. Check out the single with music video above.

What are your thoughts on "NOTT" by Hitkidd, Key Glock, and Doe Boy? Is this one of Hitkidd's better beats as of late? Who had the strongest rapping performance and why? Is Hitkidd the cream of the crop when it comes to Memphis-based producers?

