Doe Boy Keeps It Business As Usual On New EP "Been Him"

Doe Boy is not going to shock anybody with his versatility. The Ohio rapper makes trunk-rattling trap music and doesn't bother trying to switch things up from project to project. This makes him less pop-friendly than his label boss, Future, but it also means he's consistent in terms of his subject matter and overall aesthetic. Been Him, Doe Boy's latest EP, is a testament to this consistency. It's 21 minutes of flexing over moody, hi-hat filled instrumentals.

"Flex appeal" is a phrase Doe Boy uses on the standout track "Pre Skool," and it succinctly explains the thrill of listening to his music. It's stylish and slick. There are no features on Been Him, but the rapper has no problem maintaining the spotlight with his relentless flow and grim storytelling. Despite only being 30, he spits with the authority of someone a decade older. This preternatural weariness really shines on "Call My Bluff" and "Shoulda Coulda Woulda," with their G-funk influence and ominous piano chords.

Doe Boy Shines On Ominous Trap Instrumentals

The musical uniformity on Been Him is both a blessing and a curse. The production ensures that the EP has a sonic cohesiveness, but it also means that some of the tracks blend together. "Been Slime" and "Get Like Dat" are nondescript trap cuts that fail to generate much excitement, and "Still Slatt" rides a descending piano instrumental that fans have heard millions of variations of since Young Jeezy dropped Trap or Die in 2005. They aren't bad, they're just forgettable.

Been Him Tracklist:

Still Slatt Pre Skool Fanned Out Call My Bluff Lightwork Get Like Dat Shoulda Woulda Coulda Been Slime

