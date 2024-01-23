LeBron James Had Doe Boy In Shock And Awe While Playing "Madden"

LeBron James is someone who loves to play video games. Despite being in his 21st season in the NBA, James does not shy away from unleashing his inner child. Overall, he is someone who has displayed a lot of personality while being in the league. Moreover, sometimes he will even tweet about his video game-playing exploits. Perhaps the best example of his love of gaming is when he got to play Madden at SoFi Stadium for his birthday. He even had a Madden tournament in the bubble with his Lakers teammates.

Recently, LeBron was called out by artist Doe Boy, who seemingly had some smoke for James in Madden. Clearly, Doe Boy underestimated who he was talking to. In the middle of his match with LeBron, he posted a video of a touchdown that Bron was able to score. Overall, it was one that birthed a whole bunch of confusion, and even more frustration. In the end, it was LeBron who ended up winning the game. Once again, the King came out on top, albeit in another sport.

LeBron James Vs. Doe Boy

In the tweet above, LeBron joked about how things were not going so well for Doe Boy. Overall, it was pretty humorous and a good example of how competitive the NBA legend is. Moreover, to make matters even funnier, it was revealed that LeBron would be missing some action this week with an injury. This led to fans clowning on LeBron for his attempts at rehabbing himself. Either way, the man is having fun, and sometimes, it is important to just let loose and do your own thing.

