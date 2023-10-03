LeBron James Dazzled By Adele

LeBron James has a huge season of NBA basketball ahead of him. Overall, the Los Angeles Lakers are a team with some hefty expectations. They have LeBron and Anthony Davis at the helm, with a ton of depth behind them. Although they probably won't win a title, they will at least be playoff-bound. Many are excited to see how LeBron will come out in his 21st season, especially with how hard he has been working. He has an opportunity to extend all of his records, and fans cannot wait to see it.

However, prior to getting back on the court for training camp, LeBron has some other business to attend to. For instance, over the weekend, he was in Las Vegas where he got to see a performance from none other than Adele. Of course, his agent Rich Paul is currently dating Adele, and there are rumors that the two are married. Needless to say, it makes sense that he would want to support someone who is now in his inner-circle, even if by association.

LeBron James Out In Vegas

As you can imagine, LeBron James was more than impressed by the performance he got to witness. He took to Instagram following the show, and he offered up some truly spectacular words about Adele and her commanding vocal chops. "You’re ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE @adele!! Simple as that!" LeBron wrote. "Pleasure witnessing it live in the flesh! Never Ever to forget! RARE!!! A breath of fresh air, a striking bolt of light and a unfazed humble yet super confident aura!! Continue love and blessings!!"

Ultimately, it was a great evening for LeBron, and we're sure he will go see her again at some point. However, first, he has to take care of business in Los Angeles. Hopefully, things go exactly how he has planned them to. Let us know what you think of LeBron's Lakers, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

