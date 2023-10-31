LeBron James Shows Off He And Savannah’s Incredible “Beetlejuice” Halloween Costumes

LeBron James is currently in the midst of his 21st season in the NBA. Overall, he is trying to win his fifth title, as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. It would be huge for him to get that fifth title as it would put him on a winning level with Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. However, it is not going to be easy for him to do this. There are a plethora of teams right now that have a shot at the title. The Lakers may be on the cusp, but they would have a lot of work to do if they want to get there.

When the season starts, it is usually right around Halloween. If you pay attention, you know that LeBron always goes hard for Halloween. He usually comes through with very elaborate and realistic costumes. Furthermore, he pairs these costumes with his wife Savannah, who has certainly had some amazing costumes as well. This year, LeBron and Savannah certainly went all out. In the video below, you can see that James chose to go as Beetlejuice, while she was Ms. Argentina.

LeBron James Does It Again

"ITS SHOWTIME!!!!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN YOU CRAZIES! But C’Mon man! Just Say my name 3 times!!" LeBron wrote. He and Savannah's costumes looked absolutely amazing and pretty spot on. However, Savannah did include her own message on the sache which was a bit more close to heart. Regardless, it made for a very cool look that is certainly up there with some of the James family's other Halloween efforts. At this point, one has to wonder what else LeBron could do to top himself in the future.

Let us know what you think of his costume, in the comments section below. What do you think he will do next year?

