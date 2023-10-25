LeBron James Leads Star-Studded Producer Team For NBA Version Of “Quarterback”

LeBron James and Peyton Manning are reportedly in talks with the Obamas to produce a new sports docuseries. According to reports, the show will be an NBA version of Netflix's Quarterback, which followed three quarterbacks in a standard "fly on the wall" format. Manning's production company helped produce the show for Netflix and now the Hall of Famer is interested in doing the same for the NBA. According to Front Office Sports, the show is reportedly being produced for Netflix.

The show is still in the very early stages of development and likely won't start production until the 2024 NBA offseason. However, it's an exciting prospect to hear about at the very least. It will also be interesting to see how the series format is adapted for the NBA as opposed to the NFL. Which players would you like to see involved in such a show? Let us know in the comments.

LeBron Wears $28K Louis Vuitton Outfit To NBA Opener

Meanwhile, LeBron kicked off his 21st NBA season this week. However, his pregame outfit got just as much attention as his on-court play. The Louis Vuitton fit was valued at $28,000 and mostly came from his good friend Pharrell's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. According to TMZ, that included a "$5k damoflage tweed chic collarless jacket, $1,250 pants, and $1,220 LV checker derby kicks," as well as an $11K Speedy Bandouliere 40 and a $9500 briefcase. Anyone wanting to replicate LeBron's look can do so when the collection goes on presale in December.

However, it wasn't the season opener the Lakers were hoping for. While LeBron led the team with 21 points, they were soundly beaten by the defending champion Nuggets 119-107. Of particular note was Anthony Davis putting up a goose egg in the second half. This was despite Davis hyping the matchup as a revenge game for the Western Conference Finals earlier this year. Davis had gotten off to a hot start, scoring 17 points in the first half.

