obamas
- SportsLeBron James Leads Star-Studded Producer Team For NBA Version Of "Quarterback"LeBron is set to team up with Peyton Manning and potentially the Obamas.By Ben Mock
- BeefAngel Reese Snubs FLOTUS Apology With Hilarious ResponseAngel Reese won't back down from calling out the Bidens.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBeyonce Will Join The Obamas For YouTube's Virtual Graduation CeremonyBeyonce has been announced as part of YouTube's upcoming virtual commencement ceremony for graduates of 2020.By Rose Lilah
- RelationshipsMalia Obama & Harvard BF Explore London After Spending Christmas TogetherMalia & Rory are going strong. By Lynn S.
- GramCiara & Russell Wilson's Beyoncé & Jay-Z Halloween Costumes Are LegendaryCiara and Russell Wilson came through this year.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMichelle Obama Power Poses With Beyoncé's Mom at Paris ShowThe Obamas continue their friendship with the Carters.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentBarack and Michelle Obama Negotiating Netflix DealThe Obama's want to continue spreading their messages to the world.By hnhh
- LifeBarack & Michelle Obama Ink Book Deal Rumored To Be Worth Over $60 MillionThe Obamas’ retirement life is looking pretty cozy.By hnhh
- NewsListen To The Obamas' Holiday PlaylistThis Christmas, the Obamas are bumping Brian McKnight, Mariah Carey, Jackson 5, and more.By Danny Schwartz