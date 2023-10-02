LeBron James Shares Relieving News About Bronny’s Chances To Play For USC

It feels like the sports world has been anxiously waiting for the news surrounding LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny, and his health. Just over two months ago he suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest during a workout at USC's Galen Center. This occurred shortly after Buffalo Bill's cornerback Damar Hamlin went through a similar thing. The sports community and the rest of the world surrounded the James family with tons of support during the rough time.

Luckily and thankfully, Bronny's surgery went smoothly. He was back in the public eye just a few days later. Back in August, we got word on what caused this to happen. According to the medical professionals who attended to Bronny, it is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect. These happen at birth, according to the CDC. "They can affect how blood flows through the heart and out to the rest of the body. CHDs can vary from mild (such as a small hole in the heart) to severe (such as missing or poorly formed parts of the heart)."

LeBron James Speaks To Media About Bronny's Health

After a truly frightening time for LeBron and the rest of the family, he cleared some air at the Lakers Media Day. TMZ Sports found footage of him speaking about Bronny, "He's on the up-and-up." He continued, "Happy to see where he is today." The 18-year-old has a lot of hype around him, but we hope that he continues to get healthy and wish the absolute best for him. There is no definitive report on whether or not he will play for the Trojans as of yet.

