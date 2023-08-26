Cause Of Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest Revealed

Fans were left shocked and concerned, after it was reported that Bronny James collapsed during basketball practice at USC last month. The 18-year-old college athlete, and LeBron James’ oldest son, was rushed to the hospital to be treated. He was later said to be in stable condition, coming as a relief to supporters. With that being said, the frightening incident still left many wondering what this could mean for the young player’s future in the sport. Now, a spokesperson for the James family has provided a highly-anticipated update on his health.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified,” they shared.

Bronny James Has A Congenital Heart Defect

Bronny James #6 of McDonald’s All American Boys West is seen during the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” they revealed. Luckily, the spokesperson went on to say that the basketball player is likely to make his return to the court sometime soon. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

The statement echoes that of another young athlete who’s also been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, underwent open-heart surgery in 2018 for his own condition. “He’s good,” O’Neal said of Bronny earlier this month. “I don’t think it will affect anything.” Fans were holding out hope that O’Neal was right, and are now relieved to hear that he was. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Bronny James.

