Shareef O’Neal Offers Encouraging Update About Bronny James’ Basketball Future

Bronny James continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest while training at USC on in late July. James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, spent time in the ICU but was transferred out of the unit after a few hours. Speaking after James was discharged from the hospital later the same week, Merije Chukumerije, a doctor with the Cedars Sinai Medical Group, gave a more detailed update on his condition. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.” Furthermore, Chukumerije said that James arrived at hospital “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

The news came hours after LeBron James made his first public statement following his son’s collapse. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑,” LeBron wrote on X. LeBron has since accompanied his son to the famed Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for a deeper investigation into what caused the health scare. However, someone with their own experience of heart issues and basketball doesn’t appear too concerned.

Shareef O’Neal Says Bronny James Will Be Fine

Speaking with TMZ, Shareef O’Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaq, said that Bronny was going to be fine. “He’s good,” O’Neal said, elaborating that he had spoke with Bronny via phone in recent weeks. “I don’t think it will affect anything,” O’Neal continued when asked about the long-term impact on Bronny’s career. Of course, Bronny is actually the second USC player to suffer a cardiac arrest in the past two years. Forward Vincent Iwuchukwu suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2022 before returning to play 14 games for the Trojans in his freshman year.

O’Neal knows what he’s talking about when it comes to heart issues. In 2018, O’Neal underwent open-heart surgery to correct an irregularity. Redshirting the 2018-19 season, O’Neal played the 2019-20 season for UCLA before transferring to LSU, his father’s alma mater. He went undrafted during the 2022 NBA Draft and is currently signed with the G League Ignite developmental team.

