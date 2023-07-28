Enes Freedom Sets Aside LeBron Beef In Wake Of Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James is recovering at home after suffering a cardiac arrest while training at USC on Monday. James, the 18-year-old son of LeBron James, spent time in the ICU but was transferred out of the unit after a few hours. Speaking after James was discharged from the hospital, Merije Chukumerije, a doctor with the Cedars Sinai Medical Group, gave a more detail update on his condition. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.” Furthermore, Chukumerije said that James arrived at hospital “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

The news came hours after LeBron James made his first public statement following his son’s collapse. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑,” LeBron wrote on X. Now one of LeBron’s longtime rivals has wished the family well.

Enes Freedom Quashes LeBron Beef

"It’s not a lie that LeBron and I have had our fundamental differences, but when it comes to family, it’s critical to have each other’s back… Why are healthy, young people suffering from these health malfunctions?"



Speaking on Fox News, former NBA player Enes Freedom publicly wished Bronny a speedy recovery. “First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers goes out to Bronny and his family,” Freedom said. “It’s not a lie that LeBron and I have had our fundamental differences, but when it comes to family, it’s critical to have each other’s back. Setting our issues aside, it has been amazing to see the sports world rally behind Bronny James.” However, Freedom also asked a question that many have raised. “This situation and other healthy athletes begs the question: why are healthy, young people suffering from these health malfunctions?” Freedom asked. “What’s been going on for the last few years? That’s the question I have been wondering myself, and I hope we can find the cause one day.”

James’ sudden cardiac arrest has been the source of much speculation for the past few days. Elon Musk and Chael Sonnon both garnered outrage through unsubstantiated speculation. Musk used the incident to push an anti-vax conspiracy theory linking the COVID-19 vaccine to increased risks of myocarditis in young men. Meanwhile, Sonnen claimed that it was a result of Bronny using steroids. Additionally, a respected cardiologist suggested that James could be suffering from a career-ending congenital condition.

