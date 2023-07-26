Elon Musk Posts Anti-Vax Conspiracy In Response To Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest

Elon Musk has seemingly used Bronny James’ cardiac arrest to push a conspiracy theory linking the COVID-19 vaccine to increased risks of cardiovascular issues. Musk’s claim came while responding to an account speaking about the news of James’ incident. “We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,” Musk wrote in a xeet. Myocarditis is rare inflammation of the cardiac muscle. According to the CDC, “Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have rarely been observed following receipt of COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States.”

However, the idea that the COVID-19 vaccine is causing a noticeable increase in myocarditis cases quickly became a conspiracy theory amongst the anti-vax community. As noted above in the official CDC guidelines, these instances have been “rarely observed”. Furthermore, this conspiracy is repeated every time a tragic event like this occurs. Vaccines were also blamed by anti-vax conspiracy theorists in the cardiac arrest of Damar Hamlin and the death of Ryan Mallett.

Musk’s Anti-Vax Tweet Causes Outrage

At the time of writing, Bronny James is in “stable condition” and has been removed from the ICU. There is zero indication or substantiated reporting that this was myocarditis. To be very clear, cardiac arrest and myocarditis are two completely different conditions. There is zero factual basis for Musk’s tweet. It is purely an expression of a dangerous and unsubstantiated conspiracy theory.

In response to his tweet, hundreds of users have expressed their outrage at Musk pushing this conspiracy theory and capitalizing on the tragic event. Many more have posted medical resources highlighting the rarity of myocarditis in COVID-19 vaccine patients. Of course, Musk doesn’t care as he is clearly getting the attention he so craves. However, this is one of the most high-profile spreads of the myocarditis conspiracy theory to date. To further clarify, there is no information that links Bronny James’ cardiac arrest to the COVID-19 vaccine or myocarditis. We wish all the best to the James family and sincerely hope that Bronny is able to recover quickly.

