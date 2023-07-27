LeBron James Makes First Statement Since Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

There has been much speculation about what caused 18-year-old Bronny James to go into cardiac arrest on July 24. Elon Musk and Chael Sonnon both garnered outrage through unsubstantiated speculation. Musk used the incident to push an anti-vax conspiracy theory linking the COVID-19 vaccine to increased risks of myocarditis in young men. Meanwhile, Sonnen claimed that it was a result of Bronny using steroids. Meanwhile, a respected cardiologist suggested that James could be suffering from a career-ending congenital condition.

What we do know is that Bronny was taken to hospital after collapsing during training at USC’s Galen Center. He was removed from the ICU after a few hours and is currently in “stable condition.” After asking for privacy, the James family has made their first public statement since Bronny’s hospitalization. It came from LeBron’s personal X account.

LeBron Thanks Fans For Their Support

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑,” LeBron wrote on July 27. The statement comes after an outpouring of love from both fans and a sports professionals over the last few days. Among them was Damar Hamlin, who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest in January. Hamlin is expected to return to the NFL when the Bills open the 2023 season against the Jets on September 11.

It’s a positive update, even if scant on details. But at the end of the day, as long as the family feels comfortable enough to say that Bronny is doing well, that’s all that fans need to hear. It’s likely that more information will be released in the coming days and weeks about Bronny’s health, and his immediate future plans. We sincerely hope that Bronny is able to recover quickly and without complication. Any further updates in the case will be found here on HotNewHipHop.

