Chael Sonnen Claims Steroid Use Caused Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen sparked outrage on X after appearing to claim that Bronny James’ cardiac arrest was the result of steroid use. James suffered cardiac arrest while training at USC’s Galen Center on July 24. He was rushed to hospital but at the time of writing, is in stable condition and out of the ICU. He remains in hospital as doctors seeking to determine the cause of the incident.

While the James family has asked for privacy at this time, some people clearly just want attention. Elon Musk grabbed headlines when he replied to a xeet about James with an anti-vax conspiracy theory. Musk’s xeet implies that James’ cardiac arrest was the result of vaccine-induced myocarditis. Now Sonnen, who has openly admitted to steroid use during his career as an MMA fighter, has also made a baseless claim about what caused this tragic incident.

Sonnen Makes Steroid Claim

If you do not properly monitor, your EPO use you can experience cardiac arrest and die in your sleep. If you do not properly monitor your EPO use, and you go into cardiac arrest in front of other people there is a good chance somebody will get you help in time and you will… — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 25, 2023

Sonnen also took to X to give his personal theory on why the 18-year-old James suffered a cardiac arrest. “If you do not properly monitor, your EPO use you can experience cardiac arrest and die in your sleep. If you do not properly monitor your EPO use, and you go into cardiac arrest in front of other people there is a good chance somebody will get you help in time and you will survive.” Sonnen continued, “If you monitor your EPO use, but you combine it with testosterone you have a whole other set of problems in front of you. Hoping we can chalk this up to “lesson learned”.” EPO is shorthand for erythropoietin, a steroid that stimulates red blood cell production.

Sonnen provides no evidence for this claim. Furthermore, there is no evidence that Bronny uses steroids, much like there is no evidence Bronny suffered from myocarditis. It’s simply a theory put forward with no knowledge of the situation but a big desire to have people talk about him. James continues to recover in private. We wish him a speedy recovery. However, it’s unlikely we have seen the end of unsubstantiated claims about what caused this.

