Leaked Bronny James 911 Audio Captures Panic Immediately After Cardiac Arrest

An excerpt of a 911 call relating to Bronny James’ cardiac arrest has been released by TMZ. In the brief clip, a panicked male caller can be heard saying “Get an ambulance here now.” However, the dispatcher calmly informed the caller that emergency services were already en route while attempting to extract more information about the situation. Later, the call can be heard saying that there was no doctor or registered nurse attending to James. At no point in the clip is James referred to by name directly.

James collapsed during a training session at USC’s Galen Center. While James was reportedly unconscious after collapsing, doctors said on Thursday that he was conscious and alert by the time he arrived at Cedars Sinai Hospital. James was discharged from the ICU on Tuesday and left the hospital to recover at home on Thursday. His discharge came hours after his father took to X to publicly thank fans for their support.

Bronny James Out Of Hospital

James’ sudden cardiac arrest has been the source of much speculation for the past few days. Elon Musk and Chael Sonnon both garnered outrage through unsubstantiated speculation. Musk used the incident to push an anti-vax conspiracy theory linking the COVID-19 vaccine to increased risks of myocarditis in young men. Meanwhile, Sonnen claimed that it was a result of Bronny using steroids. Additionally, a respected cardiologist suggested that James could be suffering from a career-ending congenital condition.

It is still unknown, at least publicly, what caused the 18-year-old to go into cardiac arrest. Furthermore, it is not known at this time what effect the incident will have on his playing career. In July 2022, USC center Vincent Iwuchukwu, the #35 player in the 2022 recruiting class, suffered cardiac arrest. He would eventually return to the Trojans in January and appeared in 14 games. However, it is too early to tell if or when Bronny may return to training with the Trojans. USC will open their 2023-24 campaign in Las Vegas with a game against Kansas State. Additionally, the team heads to Europe next week for a preseason tour against a number of professional EuroLeague teams.

