Bronny James Discharged From Hospital

Bronny James has reportedly been discharged from hospital three days after suffering a cardiac arrest. Merije Chukumerije, a doctor with the Cedars Sinai Medical Group, announced the news earlier on July 27. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.” Furthermore, Chukumerije said that James arrived at hospital “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

The news comes hours after LeBron James made his first public statement following his son’s collapse. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑,” LeBron wrote on X.

Bronny James Gets Positive Update

USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023

James’ sudden cardiac arrest has been the source of much speculation for the past few days. Elon Musk and Chael Sonnon both garnered outrage through unsubstantiated speculation. Musk used the incident to push an anti-vax conspiracy theory linking the COVID-19 vaccine to increased risks of myocarditis in young men. Meanwhile, Sonnen claimed that it was a result of Bronny using steroids. Additionally, a respected cardiologist suggested that James could be suffering from a career-ending congenital condition.

It is still unknown, at least publicly, what caused the 18-year-old to go into cardiac arrest. Furthermore, it is not known at this time what effect the incident will have on his playing career. In July 2022, USC center Vincent Iwuchukwu, the #35 player in the 2022 recruiting class, suffered cardiac arrest. He would eventually return to the Trojans in January and appeared in 14 games. However, it is too early to tell if or when Bronny may return to training with the Trojans. USC will open their 2023-24 campaign in Las Vegas with a game against Kansas State. Additionally, the team heads to Europe next week for a preseason tour against a number of professional EuroLeague teams.

