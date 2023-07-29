Bronny James Seen In Public For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James and the rest of his family went out for dinner in LA on July 28. The family hit up Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, marking the first public appearance of Bronny since he suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24. Bronny collapsed while training at USC and was rushed to the hospital. After being moved out of the ICU after less than a day, Bronny was discharged from Cedars Sinai on July 27. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” said Merije Chukumerije, a doctor with the Cedars Sinai Medical Group. Furthermore, Chukumerije said that James arrived at the hospital “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

The news of Bronny’s discharge came hours after LeBron James made his first public statement following his son’s collapse. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑,” LeBron wrote on X.

Bronny Out And About, But Cause Of Cardiac Arrest Still Unknown

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 06: Bronny James at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

At this time, the cause of Bronny’s cardiac arrest has not been revealed to the public. As reported by Dr. Chukumerije, his medical team is still looking into what caused the 18-year-old to suffer such a serious medical issue. A wave of unsubstantiated theories have since surfaced as the internet demands answers. Elon Musk and Chael Sonnon both garnered outrage through unsubstantiated speculation. Musk used the incident to push an anti-vax conspiracy theory linking the COVID-19 vaccine to increased risks of myocarditis in young men. Meanwhile, Sonnen claimed that it was a result of Bronny using steroids. Additionally, a respected cardiologist suggested that James could be suffering from a career-ending congenital condition.

Elsewhere, questions about James’ basketball future also remain. The path he takes going forward will likely depend on what is determined to be the cause of his cardiac arrest. In July 2022, USC center Vincent Iwuchukwu, the #35 player in the 2022 recruiting class, suffered cardiac arrest. He would eventually return to the Trojans in January and appeared in 14 games. Neither the James family nor USC have announced any details relating to Bronny’s freshman year at this time.

