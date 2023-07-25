Damar Hamlin, Shareef O’Neal, & More Athletes Share Supportive Messages For Bronny James Following Cardiac Arrest

A number of athletes in the sports world have reached out to Bronny James on social media with messages of support following his cardiac arrest on Monday. Damar Hamlin, Shareef O’Neal, and others who have dealt with health issues in the past are among the names to have posted online.

“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well,” Hamlin wrote on Twitter. “Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.” NBA legend Magic Johnson tweeted: “Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

As for Shareef O’Neal, he shut down a troll who joked about O’Neal having had open-heart surgery to correct a right anomalous coronary artery. The user remarked that O’Neal spread his bad luck to Bronny. “That is very disrespectful of you to say,” Shareef said in a since-deleted tweet. “I’ve been around Bronny for a very long time before this happened … I’ll pray for you. You need help … sick that you would even say something like that [face palm emojis] #dummy.”

Athletes React To Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, also released a statement explaining the incident. The statement reads: “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

