- SportsCause Of Bronny James' Cardiac Arrest RevealedBronny James has been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLa La Anthony Underwent Emergency Heart Surgery Earlier This Year"I felt my heart racing all the time," she said, adding that she thought she was just stressed out. However, she had a heart condition.By Erika Marie
- MusicCause Of Death For Fetty Wap's Daughter Revealed: ReportFetty Wap's daughter reportedly had a heart defect since birth.By Joshua Robinson
- EntertainmentToni Braxton Reacts To The Sudden Death Of Her 24-Year-Old Niece LoLoToni Braxton speaks out after the death of her niece.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentToni Braxton's Niece Lauren Dies At Age 24The Braxton Family is mourning the loss of Lauren Braxton.By Alex Zidel
- SportsBrandon Mebane Will Play For The Chargers After Death Of 7-Week-Old DaughterIt's been a tragic week for the Chargers defensive tackle.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentJet Li "All Well And Good" Despite Viral Photo Of Actor Looking Frail & IllJet Li's manager has commented on the actor's health saying that he is doing just fine.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJet Li's Hyperthyroidism & Heart Condition Leave Him Looking 20 Years OlderJet Li is not looking his age. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicQueen Latifah’s Mother, Rita Owens, Has Passed AwayQueen Latifah's mother had battled a heart condition for over a decade.By Kevin Goddard