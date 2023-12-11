LeBron James Celebrates Bronny After His First Game With USC, Watch The Highlights

LeBron James has had a lot to be excited about as of late. Overall, this is because his Los Angeles Lakers became the first team to ever win the NBA In-Season Tournament. LeBron actually won MVP of the tournament for his efforts. Furthermore, every single play on the Lakers got themselves a $500K cheque. This is pretty huge, especially for the bench players on the team who don't make as much money. This could have the ability to keep them grounded for quite some time.

Moreover, LeBron's son Bronny got to make his debut with USC on Sunday afternoon. Of course, this was a game that a lot of fans were excited for. After suffering a cardiac arrest during the summer, it was up in the air as to when Bronny could make his debut. However, he got to come off of the bench and he made an impact with an incredible chase-down block and a couple of baskets. Statistically, it wasn't a massive game, although he is still getting back into shape.

LeBron James Displays His Pride

Following the game, LeBron took to his Instagram account where he posted some highlights from the game. Furthermore, he wrote a message for Bronny, explaining just how proud he is of his son. "Can’t even tell y’all how EMOTIONAL today was for me!" James wrote. "I’m literally drained and all I can say is @bronny you’re simply INCREDIBLE!! Damn the wins and loses that will occur. You’ve already won the ultimate goal/championship and that’s LIFE!!! Proud of you kid and today you’ve given me more life! Thank you and I love you."

Hopefully, Bronny is able to continue making strides at USC. We would love to see him on the court with LeBron in the future. Let us know what you thought of the USC debut, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

