LeBron James & Ime Udoka's NSFW Argument Audio Leaks Online

The audio of LeBron James and Ime Udoka's recent fight can be heard in a new video of the incident from Saturday night in Los Angeles. In the clip, obtained by Lakers Daily, James complains about Udoka using the word, "b*tch." For the incident, referees ejected the Houston Rockets coach.

“We all grown men,” James allegedly told Udoka. “That b*tch word ain’t cool, don’t use it so loosely. Don’t use that word so loosely. Nah, don’t use it so loosely, though. Don’t use it so loosely.” Udoka continued: “Y’all got to stop with all the b*tching man!” while adding: “Yeah, yeah, yeah I can. What does it matter what I think? Worry bout ya own self, soft ass little boy."

LeBron James During The Lakers' Win Over The Rockets

LeBron James During The Lakers' Win Over The Rockets - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) at Crypton.com Arena on December 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Both James and Udoka were asked about the incident after the games. James said that the argument was about “Thanksgiving,” and joked: “How much we enjoyed Thanksgiving.” Udoka only referred to James as "the player" and remarked: "We had some conversation, and the refs didn’t like what they heard." Check out the heated argument on Twitter below.

LeBron James & Ime Udoka Get Heated During The Lakers' Win

LEAKED Audio Of Ime Udoka Trash Talking LeBron James👀: Udoka: “Stop crying like b*tches, man” LeBron: “We’re all grown men, that b*tch word ain’t cool” Udoka: “Soft a** boy, stop b*tching. Acting like you’re gonna do something” pic.twitter.com/tmcFFsxpUu — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) December 3, 2023

The Lakers ended up winning 107-97, improving their regular season record to 12-9. They currently rank in seventh place in the Western Conference. Be on the lookout for further updates on LeBron James and Ime Udoka on HotNewHipHop.

