LeBron James & Ime Udoka's NSFW Argument Audio Leaks Online

The audio from LeBron James and Ime Udoka's argument has made it's way to social media.

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One

The audio of LeBron James and Ime Udoka's recent fight can be heard in a new video of the incident from Saturday night in Los Angeles. In the clip, obtained by Lakers Daily, James complains about Udoka using the word, "b*tch." For the incident, referees ejected the Houston Rockets coach.

“We all grown men,” James allegedly told Udoka. “That b*tch word ain’t cool, don’t use it so loosely. Don’t use that word so loosely. Nah, don’t use it so loosely, though. Don’t use it so loosely.” Udoka continued: “Y’all got to stop with all the b*tching man!” while adding: “Yeah, yeah, yeah I can. What does it matter what I think? Worry bout ya own self, soft ass little boy."

LeBron James During The Lakers' Win Over The Rockets

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 2, 2023: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket to score against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) in the second quarter at Crypton.com Arena on December 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Both James and Udoka were asked about the incident after the games. James said that the argument was about “Thanksgiving,” and joked: “How much we enjoyed Thanksgiving.” Udoka only referred to James as "the player" and remarked: "We had some conversation, and the refs didn’t like what they heard." Check out the heated argument on Twitter below.

LeBron James & Ime Udoka Get Heated During The Lakers' Win

The Lakers ended up winning 107-97, improving their regular season record to 12-9. They currently rank in seventh place in the Western Conference. Be on the lookout for further updates on LeBron James and Ime Udoka on HotNewHipHop.

