LeBron James Reacts To Skilla Baby Explaining His Hatred For Him

LeBron James is someone who has dealt with a decent amount of hate throughout his career. Overall, he is not liked by everyone. Even though he is one of the greatest players ever, there are those who aren't super thrilled about his career arc. From his move to Miami to his exploits in Los Angeles, there are those who believe he is a fickle guy. Moreover, some just don't see how he could be put above a guy like Michael Jordan. That said, there is no denying he is a top-three player to ever grace the floor.

One person who doesn't seem to like LeBron is none other than rapper Skilla Baby. In an old interview from last year, Skilla Baby revealed that while he knows LeBron is good, he just simply does not like him. He hates some of his moves and does not care for the way he has gone about his career. Overall, it was quite a bit of hate, and LeBron ended up seeing it. Sure, the interview happened a year ago, however, it has resurfaced which led to LeBron seeing it.

LeBron James Gets Some Hate

According to VladTV, James had a pretty humorous response on his Instagram story. "Crazy thing is I HATE ME TOO!!” LeBron wrote. Ultimately, LeBron knows that he isn't going to win everyone over. Even 21 years into his career, there are still a whole lot of people who don't care for him and never will. Regardless, he has accomplished a whole lot, and that is all that really matters. Whether or not Skilla Baby comes around eventually, is a whole different story.

Let us know what you think of Skilla Baby and his opinion of LeBron, in the comments section below. Do you think he gave a fair assessment? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and personalities.

