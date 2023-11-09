LeBron James Museum To Open In Akron This Month

LeBron James' Home Court, a museum dedicated to the life and career of Lebron, will open in Akron, Ohio later this month. "A multimedia experience, the museum will include a re-creation of the apartment where he and his mother, Gloria, lived along with items from his childhood, high school playing career and championship runs with Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers," read a press release from the NBA. The museum will be located at House Three Thirty, a facility opened and operated by LeBron's foundation.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, So to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me. I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years. I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out," LeBron said.

LeBron Praises Dillon Brooks

Elsewhere, LeBron had only positive things to say "rival" Dillon Brooks ahead of their matchup last night. "I think every player that is awarded with a contract is awarded for a reason, and they're worthy of the contract that they get. So I think in his case, he was worthy of the contract he got. He's put in the work since he came out of Oregon. That's what Houston found value in and he's here. So no, I think it has nothing to do with that," LeBron told reporters.

However, while LeBron had the better stat line, but Dillon Brooks had the last laugh as the Rockets blew out the Lakers 128-94. Jalen Green had a game-high 28 points while young center Alperen Sengun had 19 points of his own as the Rockets dropped the Lakers to 0-5 on the road this season. After promising to "lock up" LeBron, Brooks finished with 5 points and 4 rebounds. Meanwhile, LeBron finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Rui Hachimura led the Lakers in scoring with 24. However, he was just one of three Lakers to reach double digits alongside LeBron and D'Angelo Russell.

