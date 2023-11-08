Dillon Brooks Ready To Renew Beef With LeBron James

Dillon Brooks showed no signs of reconciling with LeBron James ahead of the pair's first matchup since their infamous playoff meeting earlier this year. "Ready to lock him up. He's shooting the ball well. He's been playing well. So I'm just there to make him tired, make him get into that fourth quarter early," Brooks told the Houston Chronicle this week. "I feel like he (James) controls the media. I feel like a lot of guys, you know, have these podcasts and love social media, but I don't really like it. And I don't really like media. If I didn't have to talk to you guys I wouldn't talk to you guys. And you know, I just block it out and just play basketball."

Brooks' comments came ahead of the Rockets hosting the Lakers on Wednesday night. It will be the first time the pair will take the fall after Brooks tried, and failed, to ignite a beef between them during the first round of the playoffs. Brooks called LeBron "old" and consistently got in the veteran's face. However, LeBron and the Lakers completely cooked Brooks' then-team, the Grizzlies. Furthermore, the Grizzlies chose to let Brooks walk in free agency, in part due to the defensive specialist focusing more on the beef than playoff basketball.

Lakers File Complaint Over LeBron Treatment

However, Dillon Brooks isn't the only one who seemingly has it in for LeBron. Earlier this week, the Lakers filed a complaint to the league over the officiating in their recent loss to the Heat. According to sources who spoke with ESPN, the Lakers submitted numerous clips of missed calls on LeBron during the Lakers' one-point loss. One of the more egregious missed calls submitted was a video of Heat center Thomas Bryant making contact with LeBron's face during a dunk attempt. LeBron attempted just four free throws during the game and has only drawn fouls on 6% of his drives this season.

"What they're telling me is not consistent with what's actually happening on the floor. When I went for the dunk attempt against Thomas Bryant, he clearly elbowed -- like, arm straight across my face. And I asked him for the explanation -- well, one of the refs said that he was straight up, hands straight in the air. Two of the refs said they were blocked and they didn't see it," LeBron himself said of the missed calls after the game.

