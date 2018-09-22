museum
- SportsLeBron James Museum To Open In Akron This MonthThe museum will chronicle LeBron's life and rise.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearRihanna Forbids Photos From Being Taken At Museum Exhibit Celebrating DivasThe exhibit showcases some of Rihanna's most iconic outfits.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureIconic Selena Outfit On Display At Smithsonian National Museum of American HistoryTwo wardrobe pieces from the late Queen of Tejano music will be honoured in a new exhibit. By Isaac Fontes
- TechA Fully-Immersive Tupac Shakur Museum Experience Is Coming To Los AngelesThe museum experience will explore the life and legacy of the late Tupac Shakur.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureLouvre Museum Closes In Response To Coronavirus FearsThe Lourve Museum, in Paris, was shut down on Sunday in response to fears regarding the coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj & Cardi B Get Their Flowers, Thanks In Part To T.I.Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have earned new exhibits at the Atlanta Trap Music Museum.By Alex Zidel
- RandomFirst Ever Vagina Museum Opens In LondonIt's about time.By Arielle London
- SportsKawhi Leonard Photo Hung In Louvre Museum By Raptors FanRaptors fans are something else.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMuseum Fires Workers Who Racially Profiled Black Children During School TripThe racist workers told them "no food, no drink, and no watermelon." By Aida C.
- MusicCardi B, Jaden Smith, Juice WRLD & Gunna Sculptures Installed At Brooklyn MuseumThe four rappers are being honored by Spotify and RapCaviar.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMichael Jackson Artifacts Removed From World's Largest Children's MuseumSeveral MJ items have been removed from the Children's Museum Of Indianapolis.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMichael Jackson Statue Taken Down From Museum After Sex Abuse ClaimsMichael Jackson's statue has been removed from Britain's National Football Museum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce Credited With Tourism Boost At "Le Louvre" In Paris"Apesh*t" paid dividends for the French tourism board.By Devin Ch
- MusicHaunted Box That "Cursed" Post Malone Will Be Opened On HalloweenStrange things have been happening in the days leading up to this event.By Zaynab
- MusicT.I. Is Curating A Trap Music Pop-Up Museum In Atlanta To Celebrate The GenreThe exhibition will honor the genre's young history.By Zaynab