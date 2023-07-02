Rihanna Forbids Photos From Being Taken At Museum Exhibit Celebrating Divas

A new exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London celebrates divas. The exhibit, dubbed “Diva,” showcases various artifacts, clothing items, and more from iconic divas. Pieces from Marilyn Monroe, Tina Turner, Lizzo, Adele, and Elton John are featured. Another diva honored at the exhibition is Rihanna, with some of her most notable fashion statements on display. Leaning into her “diva” title, the singer has even reportedly forbidden museum attendees from taking photos of her clothing items.

When a reporter recently visited the exhibit, they were reportedly advised not to take photos of RiRi’s looks. An employee of the museum told the reporter that Rihanna had personally requested for photographs not to be taken. According to Daily Mail, the employee claimed not to have an explanation for the singer’s request. “We weren’t given much explanation past ‘it’s the request of the artist’, and I personally can’t even come up with a possible excuse. These dresses are here because she’s already been photographed wearing them in a million different ways,” they said. “I would love to know why because I have to explain it to people. I just say: ‘She’s a diva, isn’t she. We’ll leave it at that.’ Visitors think it’s funny,” the employee explained.

Rihanna’s Iconic Looks Showcased At V&A Diva Exhibit

Rihanna at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/Getty Images)

RiRi has allowed the museum to showcase the nude Swarovski crystal-covered gown she wore to the 2014 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. She’s also loaned the museum her 2018 Met Gala outfit, inspired by the Pope. The museum is additionally displaying her 2023 Academy Awards gown, various pieces from her 2016 world tour, and more. The V&A Diva exhibit is active now, and will be available to the public until April of 2024.

Author Kathy Lette commented on the icon’s decision to ban photography of her pieces at the exhibit. “This exhibition is a celebration of Divas,” she says, “and what better example of Diva-dom could there be than to ban museum visitors from taking photos of her outfits?”

