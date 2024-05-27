Wu-Tang Clan's Legendary "Once Upon A Time" Album Loaned Out To Australian Museum

New York's own Wu-Tang Clan are about as essential to the history of hip-hop as anyone. Their legendary debut album Enter The Wu-Tang is still considered among the best in the genre's entire history. In fact, the record landed on Apple Music's recent countdown of the Top 100 Albums of all time. The album sits at number 37 on the list just a few spots ahead of Nas' classic debut album Illmatic and a few spots behind Public Enemy's It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back.

But it isn't the only record in the group's history that has achieved a legendary status. Their project Once Upon A Time is legendary for very different reasons, because almost nobody has heard it. The record has a bizarre story that many rap fans will be familiar with. It fell into the possession of notorious "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli where he claimed he would hold onto the record indefinitely. Due to his legal troubles it eventually ended up in the hands of art collective Pleasr. That's how the record ended up on loan at a museum, where a select group of fans will be able to hear it. Check out the details of the museum and its newest exhibit below.

Read More: Raekwon Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Wu-Tang Icon

Wu-Tang's Secret Album Added To Museum Collection

The record is on display in Tasmania and the Museum Of Old And New Art, shortened to MONA. It's just one piece in an upcoming exhibition called "Namedropping." Fans looking to see the rap group in a live setting could make the likely shorter trip to Las Vegas later this year. After getting rave reviews on a handful of performance they did in the city earlier this year, they recently announced two more shows for September.

What do you think of Wu-Tang Clan's famous album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin being loaned out to a museum in Australia? How far would you travel for an opportunity to hear the legendarily secretive album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Wu-Tang Clan: Where Are They Now?

[Via]