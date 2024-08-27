Martin Shkreli Ordered To Hand Over All His Copies Of Wu-Tang Clan's Rare Album

BYGabriel Bras Nevares67 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 4: Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli arrives at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, August 4, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jurors are onto the fifth day of deliberations and have not reached a verdict. Shkreli faces eight counts of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
There's trouble in Shaolin.

Wu-Tang Clan's one-of-one album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin went through some big changes this year. It was formerly in the hands of sole owner Martin Shkreli, but now belongs to the digital art company PleasrDAO. It will technically be released as partial NFT buys. Now, according to Billboard, the court has sided with Pleasr and ordered Shkreli to hand over any existing copies he has of the project. In 2021, authorities seized the LP to account for the former pharmacy executive's $7.4 million judgement in a securities fraud case. But he kept livestreaming it and boasting about the extra copies that he made.

This move from the court is to preserve the rare Wu-Tang Clan album's one-of-one status and to punish Martin Shkreli for violating the original purchase terms and forfeiture order. Authorities barred him from "possessing, using, disseminating, or selling any interest in the album." Per court documents, this is the same for "its data and files or the contents of the Album, or in any way causing further damage to Plaintiff respecting the album." Shkreli must "sequester and turn over all of his copies, in any form" by August 30. He has until September 30 to file an affidavit detailing the "information regarding alleged copies of ‘Once Upon a Time In Shaolin,’ people he might’ve given them to, and any money he might’ve made from distributing or playing the album."

Read More: Wu-Tang Clan "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" Timeline: What Happened & What's Next?

Wu-Tang Clan In 1997

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL, 1997: (L-R) U-God, Method Man, Raekwon, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, RZA, Ol' Dirty Bastard of the American rap group Wu-Tang Clan pose for a portrait circa April, 1997 in New York, New York. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

In other Wu-Tang Clan news, here's what Method Man had to say about OUATIS. "I thought it was some circus spectacle," he told Vanity Fair. "I never really spoke to RZA about it. It’s an uncomfortable subject to most of the guys, so we don’t really discuss it too much. The process of the thing being made was never told to us. We were never told what it was. We were recording and being paid to do a certain amount of records."

"[Cilvaringz] put them altogether into a compilation of Wu-Tang songs and marketed it as a Wu-Tang album," Method Man continued. "A single copy of a Wu-Tang album. We all had a problem with it because that’s not how it was described to us."

Read More: The Saga Of Martin Shkreli Continues: Lawsuit, Wu-Tang Clan & The One-Of-A-Kind Album

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...