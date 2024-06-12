Martin Shkreli Fires Back At "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" Owner Over Wu-Tang Clan Lawsuit

Martin Shkreli labeled the company "super nerds ."

Martin Shkreli has responded to the company suing him over his prior ownership of the Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin. When PleasrDAO explained on X (formerly Twitter) how they plan to give the public access to the unheard album, Shkreli told them to "eat a d*ck." The company is suing Shkreli for allegedly copying and sharing the iconic one-of-one album, which they say diminished its value. Shkreli ended up forfeiting ownership of the project following his fraud conviction.

"Our master plan is to release the music to the public in a way that honors the Wu-Tang Clan and gets them paid while circumventing the streaming oligopoly; every action we are taking is in service of that mission," PleasrDAO wrote on X. "Eat a d*ck, they got paid, multiple times," Shkreli responded. "These super nerds are suing me," he wrote in another post with laughing emojis. "The least crypto ethos, whitest, least culturally relevant dorks good luck!"

Martin Shkreli Leaves Court Following Guilty Verdict For Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 04: Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli walks away from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern. District of New York after the jury issued a verdict, August 4, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New. York. City. Shkreli was found guilty on three of the eight counts involving securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As for PleasrDAO’s lawsuit, the company is seeking $2 million in damages, according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop. “The album was supposed to constitute the sole existing copy of the record, music, data and files and packaging,” their lawyers wrote in the filing. “It now appears, however, that Shkreli improperly retained copies of the data and files at the time of the forfeiture and has released and/or intends to release them to the public. Such actions would cause PleasrDAO to incur significant monetary and irreparable harm, and give rise to numerous claims for relief under the forfeiture order and common law.”

Martin Shkreli Fires Back At PleasrDAO