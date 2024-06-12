Martin Shkreli Fires Back At "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" Owner Over Wu-Tang Clan Lawsuit

BYCole Blake367 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 1: Ex-pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli departs the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, August 1, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jurors continued deliberations on Tuesday and did not come to a verdict. Shkreli faces eight counts of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Martin Shkreli labeled the company "super nerds ."

Martin Shkreli has responded to the company suing him over his prior ownership of the Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon A Time In Shaolin. When PleasrDAO explained on X (formerly Twitter) how they plan to give the public access to the unheard album, Shkreli told them to "eat a d*ck." The company is suing Shkreli for allegedly copying and sharing the iconic one-of-one album, which they say diminished its value. Shkreli ended up forfeiting ownership of the project following his fraud conviction.

"Our master plan is to release the music to the public in a way that honors the Wu-Tang Clan and gets them paid while circumventing the streaming oligopoly; every action we are taking is in service of that mission," PleasrDAO wrote on X. "Eat a d*ck, they got paid, multiple times," Shkreli responded. "These super nerds are suing me," he wrote in another post with laughing emojis. "The least crypto ethos, whitest, least culturally relevant dorks good luck!"

Read More: Martin Shkreli Faces Massive Lawsuit Over Wu-Tang Album

Martin Shkreli Leaves Court Following Guilty Verdict For Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 04: Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli walks away from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern. District of New York after the jury issued a verdict, August 4, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New. York. City. Shkreli was found guilty on three of the eight counts involving securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As for PleasrDAO’s lawsuit, the company is seeking $2 million in damages, according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop. “The album was supposed to constitute the sole existing copy of the record, music, data and files and packaging,” their lawyers wrote in the filing. “It now appears, however, that Shkreli improperly retained copies of the data and files at the time of the forfeiture and has released and/or intends to release them to the public. Such actions would cause PleasrDAO to incur significant monetary and irreparable harm, and give rise to numerous claims for relief under the forfeiture order and common law.”

Martin Shkreli Fires Back At PleasrDAO

Check out some of Shkreli's back-and-forth with PleasrDAO on X above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Martin Shkreli and the lawsuit on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Joe Rogan Wants To Buy Wu-Tang Clan Album From Martin Shkreli To Leak It

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Martin Shkreli Convicted Of Three Counts Of Securities FraudMusicMartin Shkreli Faces Massive Lawsuit Over Wu-Tang Album1164
Steven Ferdman/Getty ImagesMusicWu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" Owner Revealed7.4K
Steven Ferdman/Getty ImagesMusicFeds Release New Photos Of Wu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin"25.3K
Martin ShkreliMusicMartin Shkreli Net Worth 2024: What Is The Pharmabro Worth?5.6K