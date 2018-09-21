Martin Shkreli
- Pop CultureMartin Shkreli Net Worth 2024: What Is The Pharmabro Worth?Explore Martin Shkreli's net worth, his pharmaceutical endeavors, legal battles, and ongoing venturesBy Axl Banks
- CrimeMartin Shkreli Released From Prison Two Years Early: DetailsMartin Shkreli has been freed.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeMartin Shkreli Hit With Life-Time Ban From Pharmaceutical IndustryMartin Shkreli has been barred from the pharmaceutical industry for life.By Cole Blake
- MusicWu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" Owner RevealedHere are the new owners of the one-of-one Wu-Tang Clan album that the feds seized from Martin Shkreli. By Aron A.
- MusicWu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" Buyer To Be Revealed SoonThe buyer of Wu-Tang Clan's "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin," formerly owned by Martin Shkreli, will reportedly reveal identity soon. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWu-Tang Clan 1-Of-1 Album Forfeited By Martin Shkreli Sold By U.S. GovernmentWu-Tang Clan's infamous one-of-one album "Once Upon A Time In Shaolin" has been sold by the U.S. government, completing Martin Shkreli's payment of forfeiture. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsJournalist Who Fell In Love With Martin Shkreli Defends HerselfChristie Smythe, the former Bloomberg journalist who fell in love with Martin Shkreli, defends herself and PharmaBro on Twitter. By Aron A.
- RandomBloomberg Reporter Says She Quit Job & Left Husband For Martin ShkreliA reporter for Bloomberg left her husband and quit her job to pursue a relationship with Martin Shkreli. By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMartin Shkreli Denied Request To Be Released To Find COVID-19 CureA judge denies Martin Shkreli's attempt to be released from prison.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMartin Shkreli Requests Release To Help Fight CoronavirusMartin Shkreli believes he could be a valuable asset in the race to cure coronavirus, and requests a temporary release from prison to aid the cause. By Mitch Findlay
- Crime"Pharma-Scammer" Martin Shkreli Sued For Price Fixing Life-Saving DrugThe former pharmaceutical scuzzbucket, Martin Shkreli, may be locked up, but he's got more coming to him. By Dominiq R.
- MusicJoe Rogan Wants To Buy Wu-Tang Clan Album From Martin Shkreli To Leak ItJoe Rogan bounced the idea around during his podcast with RZA and Donnell Rawlings.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMartin Shkreli Will Stay Locked Up After Losing Sentence Appeal In Federal Court"Pharma Bro" Shkreli will remain in prison.By Aron A.
- SocietyMartin Shkreli Tossed In The Hole For Allegedly Running Company From Prison: ReportMartin Shkreli was reportedly sent into solitary confinement, according to sources.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMartin Shkreli's Prison Nickname Makes A Lot Of SenseMartin Shkreli is affectionately referred to as "Asshole" by his fellow inmates.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne "Tha Carter V" Tracklist Seemingly Confirmed By Cool & DreThe producers say they worked on "Scottie Pippen" and seemingly confirm "Carter V" tracklist.By Alex Zidel