On top of Selena’s influential contributions to music, something else her fans continue to admire her for is her flashy and expressive outfits.

As a result of her fashion sense, one of her most famous fits is now part of a new exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

American singer Selena (born Selena Quintanilla-Perez, 1971 – 1995) rides in a carriage during a performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. (Photo by Arlene Richie/Getty Images)

The “Entertainment Nation” exhibition serves as the museum’s very first exploration dedicated entirely to entertainment history. Along with the late singer’s iconic outfit, around 200 other objects will feature in the display.

Selena wore the fit that the museum is honoring in 1994 while performing at the Tejano Music Awards in her home state of Texas that year. Both the leather jacket she was wearing and the satin brasserie that she paired it with will be shown at the gallery.

The singer’s family is responsible for donating the pair of items to the museum four years later, in 1998.

1994 proved to be a busy year for the late American Tejano singer. She went on to win Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Selena Live! Additionally, she also won Female Entertainer of the Year.

The “Amor Prohibido” singer was tragically murdered the following year by Yolanda Saldívar. Saldívar was a former nurse who went on to become the manager of Selena’s boutiques the year prior.

Complaints about her management style consequently followed. Furthermore, she was caught embezzling $30,000 from fan clubs and the boutique by forging checks.

As a result, this led to Selena’s parents confronting Saldívar about the situation, leading her to fatally shoot the singer in retaliation.

In 2020, the Quintanilla family announced a commemorative concert for the 25th anniversary of her death. The celebration of life took place on May 9, 2020, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Last year, the world was witness to a dramatized scene of Beyoncé seeing Selena at a mall as a kid. The scene comes from the Netflix feature, Selena: The Series, documenting the late singer’s rise to fame.

Fans began questioning the authenticity of the event. In an old interview, the “Crazy In Love” singer insists that it did take place. After all, they are from the same state.

Finally, the exhibit’s doors officially opened last Friday (December 9). If you’re in Washington, be sure to check it out.

What’s your favorite song from the iconic Mexican-American singer? Comment down below.

